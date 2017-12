Writer On Why Jesus Would Choose To Spend This Christmas Outside Of Bethlehem Stephanie Saldana is a writer and says she found the real Bethlehem on the Greek island of Lesbos, amid refugees packed into a squalid camp. That's where she believes Jesus would spend this Christmas.

Writer On Why Jesus Would Choose To Spend This Christmas Outside Of Bethlehem World Writer On Why Jesus Would Choose To Spend This Christmas Outside Of Bethlehem Writer On Why Jesus Would Choose To Spend This Christmas Outside Of Bethlehem Audio will be available later today. Stephanie Saldana is a writer and says she found the real Bethlehem on the Greek island of Lesbos, amid refugees packed into a squalid camp. That's where she believes Jesus would spend this Christmas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor