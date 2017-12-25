Illustrator Maira Kaufman Moving To The Stage With Choreographer John Heginbotham The celebrated illustrator Maira Kaufman, who has designed many New Yorker covers, The Principles of Uncertainty, and contributed to the illustrated Elements of Style is now collaborating on a stage work with choreographer John Heginbotham, formerly of the Mark Morris Dance Group. The piece is based on The Principles of Uncertainty, and is all about living while knowing you're going to die.