Stuart Murdoch and Sarah Martin of Belle And Sebastian The indie band Belle and Sebastian is out with a trio of EPs called "How To Solve Our Human Problems." Members Stuart Murdoch and Sarah Martin talk to Sam about the new music, the songwriting process, life on the road, and why they still clean their own studio after 20 years.