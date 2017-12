The Role Opposition Parties Play In Russian Politics Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition politician, has been banned from running in next year's presidential elections. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to reporter Charles Maynes in Moscow about how effective the Russian opposition can be when it is politically sidelined.

The Role Opposition Parties Play In Russian Politics Europe The Role Opposition Parties Play In Russian Politics The Role Opposition Parties Play In Russian Politics Audio will be available later today. Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition politician, has been banned from running in next year's presidential elections. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to reporter Charles Maynes in Moscow about how effective the Russian opposition can be when it is politically sidelined. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor