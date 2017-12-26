Accessibility links

'Politico' Report Finds Lack Of Transparency Surrounding Work Of Trump's Cabinet Secretaries NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Politico reporter Emily Holden about their investigation of President Trump's cabinet. They looked into 17 members of and found that many of them provide little or no information about what the they're working on, breaking from the policies of the Obama and George W. Bush administrations.
'Politico' Report Finds Lack Of Transparency Surrounding Work Of Trump's Cabinet Secretaries

