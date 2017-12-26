Accessibility links

Camera! We revisit our interview with actor-director brothers Jay and Mark Duplass. Then, a music parody game about unlikely movie-to-musical adaptations.
Camera!

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

Countdown on the old movie screen. High resolution image with detailed quality.

We revisit our interview with actor-director brothers Jay and Mark Duplass. They talk about their journey from nerdy film kids to nerdy film adults. Then, a music parody game about unlikely movie-to-musical adaptations.

