From The Loyalty Pledge To Mueller As A 'Savior': 2017's Most Popular Russia Stories

The story of Russian election interference started long before 2017, but it took on new urgency after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the candidate the Russian government wanted to win.

A number of congressional committees are looking at different aspects of the Russia imbroglio, and the Justice Department appointed a special counsel, Robert Mueller, to do the same. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made that move after Trump fired the FBI director originally tasked with overseeing the investigation into his campaign's connections to Russia.

A lot of this story played out in public, in open hearings and now infamous interviews, and it's not over yet.

Here are the most popular Russia-related stories on NPR.org this year.

Top Russia stories of 2017

1. Comey testimony: Former FBI director accuses White House of "lies, plain and simple" about his firing

2. Moscow compounds seized: Cover lifted, a CIA spy offers his take on Trump and Russia

3. First charges: Russia tried to infiltrate Trump campaign, Mueller documents confirm

4. Counting on special counsel: Robert Mueller may not be the savior the anti-Trump Internet is hoping for

5. Explosive, unverified document: Trump Denies Allegations Of Secret Ties, Collusion Between Campaign And Russia

6. Manafort search warrant: Mueller turns up the heat with unusual search warrant in Russia probe

7. FBI ouster: President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

8. Financial records: Subpoena for Deutsche Bank may put Mueller on collision course with Trump

9. Putin adversary: Businessman paints terrifying and complex picture of Putin's Russia

10. Building a team: Special counsel Mueller lets his actions do the talking: 15 hires, more to come