The Haunting Effects Of Going Days Without Sleep Decades ago, Randy Gardner stayed awake for 11 days. He broke a record in the process, but the teenage stunt has come back to haunt him. At 71, he offers wisdom about staying up past your bedtime.

The Haunting Effects Of Going Days Without Sleep Research News The Haunting Effects Of Going Days Without Sleep The Haunting Effects Of Going Days Without Sleep Audio will be available later today. Decades ago, Randy Gardner stayed awake for 11 days. He broke a record in the process, but the teenage stunt has come back to haunt him. At 71, he offers wisdom about staying up past your bedtime. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor