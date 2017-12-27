Accessibility links

The Biggest Political Stories Of The Year: You Decide, Round 1 Results Voting continues Wednesday for you to decide the top political story of the year. After the first round of voting, there are 32 stories left with some big match ups ahead.
NPR Bracket, Round 1 Results: Top Seeds Advance, 'The Mooch' With An Upset

Anthony Scaramucci, whose tenure at the White House was short but attention-getting, made a splash in the first round of voting in the NPR Top Political Story of the Year Bracket. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Anthony Scaramucci, whose tenure at the White House was short but attention-getting, made a splash in the first round of voting in the NPR Top Political Story of the Year Bracket.

It was a pretty predictable first round of voting in the NPR Top Political Story of the Year Bracket.

The top seeds all advanced easily. The only upset was 10-seeded Anthony Scaramucci's 10 days in the White House breezing past the far-more important New York Truck Attack, which was a 7-seed.

But "The Mooch's" staying power in the bracket might turn out similarly to his stay in the White House — make a splash, but short-lived. That's because he's up against the 2-seed Charlottesville violence in the next round. (Charlottesville advanced easily, 97-3, over Majority GOP Support for marijuana legalization, a first.)

There was one tie by percentage, No. 7 TPP torn up vs. No. 10 Trump says "Pocahontas" in front of Navajo Code Talkers. It turned out 50-50, but there was an odd number of votes, and Twitter says TPP won (though we were unable to see raw-vote totals.)

Voting commences again at noon. Log onto Twitter and vote here.

Here's the bracket with Round 1 results:

NPR's Top Political Story of the Year bracket with Round One results filled in. Voting in Round Two begins Wednesday at noon ET. Domenico Montanaro/NPR hide caption

NPR's Top Political Story of the Year bracket with Round One results filled in. Voting in Round Two begins Wednesday at noon ET.

What to watch in Round 2

1 Trump Inaugurated vs. 9 Gold Star Mom: All the No. 1 seeds advanced easily, but Trump Inaugurated showed some weakness only beating Trump Looks at Eclipse, 72-28. And it's against a strong 9 seed Wednesday, Trump vs. Gold Star Mom. It did quite well, beating out No. 8 Priebus Out of White House, 64-36.

Some other possible close ones:

5 Deportations/DACA vs. 4 Women's March
5 McCain thumbs down vs. 4 Trump vs. NFL/black athletes
6 Travel ban vs. 3 Gutting Obamacare
5 Doug Jones' win vs. 4 The End of Net-Neutrality
6 Donald Trump Jr's email revelations vs. 3 Gun violence
7 Transgender ban vs. "Alternative Facts"
6 North Korea missile tests/"Rocket Man" vs. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

