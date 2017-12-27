Lawyers For Guantanamo Bay Prisoners Will Be Allowed To See Where They're Held Only 41 "war on terror" captives remain at the prison camps on the U.S. navy base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Roughly a third of them are being held there at Camp 7, a lockup so secret that its very location is classified. Known as "high value detainees." they all underwent brutal interrogations in secret CIA prisons elsewhere. Now a military judge is letting some of their lawyers visit Camp 7 for the first, and possibly only, time.