Russian Doping Whistleblower Says He Fears For His Life Sports Russian Doping Whistleblower Says He Fears For His Life NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Michael Isikoff, chief investigative correspondent for Yahoo News about Grigory Rodchenkov, the whistleblower in the Russian doping scandal. Rodchenkov fled to the U.S. and says he now fears for his life.