A Special Year-End Edition Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee), NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan), and R. Eric Thomas (@oureric), playwright and 'person on the internet' join Sam to talk about the year that was. Plus year-end music highlights with Radio Menea host Verónica Flores (@veroconplatanos) and NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael (@rodneyology). Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.
A Special Year-End Edition

Listen · 1:02:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/571964047/572586577" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

