Syria Says U.S. Forces Should Leave As Contractors, Diplomats Prepare To Arrive Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says contractors and diplomats will be sent to Eastern Syria to help stabilize the country. They will be protected by American troops already there. Mattis says that besides rebuilding, the increased American presence will make sure diplomatic efforts continue for the future of Syria. Both Russia and Syria have said U.S. forces should leave.
National Security

Heard on All Things Considered

