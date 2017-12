British Monarch Recognizes Citizens' 2017 Contributions To Public Life Every new year the British monarch recognizes people who have made a contribution to public life in the U.K. While the "New Year's Honors List" usually includes members of the political, social and economic elite, the majority of those honored are ordinary people who have helped others in their daily lives.

Every new year the British monarch recognizes people who have made a contribution to public life in the U.K. While the "New Year's Honors List" usually includes members of the political, social and economic elite, the majority of those honored are ordinary people who have helped others in their daily lives.