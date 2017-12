Russian Opposition Leader Barred From Running For President Veteran Moscow reporter Shaun Walker of The Guardian talks with NPR's Linda Wertheimer and assesses the threat posed by opposition activist Alexei Navalny to Vladimir Putin.

Russian Opposition Leader Barred From Running For President Europe Russian Opposition Leader Barred From Running For President Russian Opposition Leader Barred From Running For President Audio will be available later today. Veteran Moscow reporter Shaun Walker of The Guardian talks with NPR's Linda Wertheimer and assesses the threat posed by opposition activist Alexei Navalny to Vladimir Putin. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor