Toast Of The Nation 2018
NPR's New Year's Eve tradition returns in this year's Toast of the Nation jazz party. Spirited and swinging, each hour of our annual all-night broadcast features a different live performance sure to get you ready for 2018.
Right now, you can enjoy all six hours of music any time of day or night — complete with festive Happy New Year messages throughout. Hosted by Christian McBride, it's the perfect complement to your holiday festivities.
Hear John Scofield's Uberjam Band at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Dayme Arocena at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Terence Blanchard at the Tri-C JazzFest in Cleveland, the Herlin Riley Quintet at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York, selections from some of the best jazz Tiny Desk Concerts and performances from Blue Note venues around the world.
Listen To The Performances
John Scofield's Uberjam BandHenry Hayes/Courtesy of Berklee College of Music
John Scofield, guitar; Avi Bortnick, rhythm guitar/sampling; Andy Hess, bass; Louis Cato, drums.
Set List:
"Thikhathali"
"Snap Crackle Pop"
"Ideofunk"
"Jungle Fiction"
Dayme ArocenaRobert Birnbach/2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
Set List:
"Eleggua"
"Madres"
"Lo Que Fue"
"Valentine"
"Maybe Tomorrow"
"Angel"
"Negra Caridad"
"Mambo Na Ma"
"La Rumba Me Llamo Yo"
Terence BlanchardHenry Adebonojo/Courtesy of the artist
Terence Blanchard, trumpet; Khari Allen Lee, saxophones; Kenny Barron, piano; David Pulphus, bass; Carl Allen, drums; Ravi Coltrane, saxophone.
Set List:
"Jackie In The Rain"
"Deli To Soup Kitchen"
"Electricity on MacDougal"
"Isfahan"
"Jackie's Lament"
"Florida Salsa"
Herlin Riley Quintet
Set List:
"Twelve's It"
"Profit Stop"
"New York Walk"
"Moody's Mood For Love"
"Tootie Ma"
Best Of Jazz Tiny Desk ConcertsMito Habe-Evans/NPR
Set List:
Esperanza Spalding, "Midnight Sun"
Arturo O'Farrill, "In Whom"
Gary Burton and Julian Lage, "The Tiny Desk Blues"
Chick Corea and Gary Burton, "Love Castle"
René Marie, "Colorado River Song"
Robert Glasper Experiment, "The NPR Tiny Desk Jam"
Ravi Coltrane Quartet, "In Three For Thee"
Nate Smith and KINFOLK, "Skip Step"
Trombone Shorty, "Do To Me"
Blue Note EncoreZhang Dongdong
Set List:
Fred Hersch Trio, "Let's Cool One" (Thelonious Monk)
Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau, "The Oneness Of Two (In Three)"
Buika, "Vivir Sin Miedo"
Dee Dee Bridgewater Trio, "Cotton Tail"
Ron Carter Quartet, "You And The Night And The Music"
Dirty Dozen Brass Band, "It's All Over Now"
