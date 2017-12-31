Accessibility links

Ring In The New Year With Jazz Celebrate the New Year with our annual jazz party, featuring six hour-long performances sure to get you ready for 2018.
NPR's annual New Year's Eve special features sets by Wynton Marsalis, Jon Batiste and Dee Alexander.

Toast Of The Nation 2018

Dayme Arocena's performance at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is featured in this year's Toast of the Nation.

Robert Birnbach/2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

Robert Birnbach/2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

Robert Birnbach/2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

NPR's New Year's Eve tradition returns in this year's Toast of the Nation jazz party. Spirited and swinging, each hour of our annual all-night broadcast features a different live performance sure to get you ready for 2018.

Right now, you can enjoy all six hours of music any time of day or night — complete with festive Happy New Year messages throughout. Hosted by Christian McBride, it's the perfect complement to your holiday festivities.

Hear John Scofield's Uberjam Band at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Dayme Arocena at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Terence Blanchard at the Tri-C JazzFest in Cleveland, the Herlin Riley Quintet at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York, selections from some of the best jazz Tiny Desk Concerts and performances from Blue Note venues around the world.

Listen To The Performances

  • John Scofield's Uberjam Band

    John Scofield with drummer Louis Cato.
    Henry Hayes/Courtesy of Berklee College of Music
    Henry Hayes/Courtesy of Berklee College of Music
    Henry Hayes/Courtesy of Berklee College of Music

    John Scofield, guitar; Avi Bortnick, rhythm guitar/sampling; Andy Hess, bass; Louis Cato, drums.

    Set List:
    "Thikhathali"
    "Snap Crackle Pop"
    "Ideofunk"
    "Jungle Fiction"

  • Dayme Arocena

    Dayme Arocena at the 2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
    Robert Birnbach/2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
    Robert Birnbach/2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
    Robert Birnbach/2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

    Set List:
    "Eleggua"
    "Madres"
    "Lo Que Fue"
    "Valentine"
    "Maybe Tomorrow"
    "Angel"
    "Negra Caridad"
    "Mambo Na Ma"
    "La Rumba Me Llamo Yo"

  • Terence Blanchard

    Terence Blanchard
    Henry Adebonojo/Courtesy of the artist
    Henry Adebonojo/Courtesy of the artist
    Henry Adebonojo/Courtesy of the artist

    Terence Blanchard, trumpet; Khari Allen Lee, saxophones; Kenny Barron, piano; David Pulphus, bass; Carl Allen, drums; Ravi Coltrane, saxophone.

    Set List:
    "Jackie In The Rain"
    "Deli To Soup Kitchen"
    "Electricity on MacDougal"
    "Isfahan"
    "Jackie's Lament"
    "Florida Salsa"

  • Herlin Riley Quintet

    Herlin Riley performs at a Christmas concert on Dec. 8, 2007, at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
    Erik Anestad/Wikipedia

    Set List:
    "Twelve's It"
    "Profit Stop"
    "New York Walk"
    "Moody's Mood For Love"
    "Tootie Ma"

  • Best Of Jazz Tiny Desk Concerts

    Esperanza Spalding performs a Tiny Desk Concert at the NPR Music offices.
    Mito Habe-Evans/NPR
    Mito Habe-Evans/NPR
    Mito Habe-Evans/NPR

    Set List:
    Esperanza Spalding, "Midnight Sun"
    Arturo O'Farrill, "In Whom"
    Gary Burton and Julian Lage, "The Tiny Desk Blues"
    Chick Corea and Gary Burton, "Love Castle"
    René Marie, "Colorado River Song"
    Robert Glasper Experiment, "The NPR Tiny Desk Jam"
    Ravi Coltrane Quartet, "In Three For Thee"
    Nate Smith and KINFOLK, "Skip Step"
    Trombone Shorty, "Do To Me"

  • Blue Note Encore

    The Fred Hersch Trio performs at Blue Note Beijing on Oct. 28, 2016.
    Zhang Dongdong
    Zhang Dongdong
    Zhang Dongdong

    Set List:
    Fred Hersch Trio, "Let's Cool One" (Thelonious Monk)
    Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau, "The Oneness Of Two (In Three)"
    Buika, "Vivir Sin Miedo"
    Dee Dee Bridgewater Trio, "Cotton Tail"
    Ron Carter Quartet, "You And The Night And The Music"
    Dirty Dozen Brass Band, "It's All Over Now"

