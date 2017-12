5 Men On Trial For Gang Rape In Spain Guest host Lauren Frayer talks with feminist organizer Irantzu Varela about the uproar in Spain over the trial of five men accused of gang raping a teenager at last year's Running of the Bulls.

5 Men On Trial For Gang Rape In Spain Europe 5 Men On Trial For Gang Rape In Spain 5 Men On Trial For Gang Rape In Spain Audio will be available later today. Guest host Lauren Frayer talks with feminist organizer Irantzu Varela about the uproar in Spain over the trial of five men accused of gang raping a teenager at last year's Running of the Bulls. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor