The Call-In: Paying It Forward Guest host Lauren Frayer talks with three people who share their stories about "paying it forward" — acts of kindness and generosity that spread from person to person.

The Call-In: Paying It Forward Arts & Life The Call-In: Paying It Forward The Call-In: Paying It Forward Audio will be available later today. Guest host Lauren Frayer talks with three people who share their stories about "paying it forward" — acts of kindness and generosity that spread from person to person. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor