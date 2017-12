We Made Your Weird Cocktails What will you be drinking to celebrate the new year? We asked you to send us your weirdest cocktail recipes.

We Made Your Weird Cocktails Food We Made Your Weird Cocktails We Made Your Weird Cocktails Audio will be available later today. What will you be drinking to celebrate the new year? We asked you to send us your weirdest cocktail recipes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor