The Year In Space Discoveries It's been a banner year in space. We hear about 2017's biggest highlights, including the "Great American Eclipse" and NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

The Year In Space Discoveries Space The Year In Space Discoveries The Year In Space Discoveries Audio will be available later today. It's been a banner year in space. We hear about 2017's biggest highlights, including the "Great American Eclipse" and NASA's Cassini spacecraft. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor