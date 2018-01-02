Congressman Will Hurd on Party Divisions, the GOP, and 2018 Texas Republican Will Hurd represents the 23rd district — a sprawling, diverse district bigger than dozens of states — which Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Sam talks to Congressman Hurd about tax cuts, health care, San Antonio, working for the CIA, and what 2018 might hold for the GOP. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.