Trump Has Upended Traditional Foreign Policy. What's In Store For 2018?
Trump has said the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Ailsa Chang talks to Ambassador Ryan Crocker, who served in the Obama and Bush administrations, about what he might do this year.
Correction Jan. 2, 2018
In previous audio and a Web introduction for this page, we said President Trump named Jerusalem the capital of Israel. In fact, he didn't name it as the capital, he said the U.S. would recognize it as the capital.