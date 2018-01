Moscow Boasts That It Has The World's Biggest Ice Rink Many Muscovites celebrate winter with a visit to the world's biggest ice rink, a refurbished Cold War relic in a park dedicated to Soviet achievements that was created in the 1930s.

Many Muscovites celebrate winter with a visit to the world's biggest ice rink, a refurbished Cold War relic in a park dedicated to Soviet achievements that was created in the 1930s.