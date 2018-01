'Time's Up' Aims To Give Women Support Across All Industries A new initiative to combat sexual harassment was launched on New Year's Day. It's called Time's Up, and has the force of 300 prominent women from the entertainment industry behind it. Time's Up aims to give women support across all industries, not just Hollywood. It also includes a legal defense fund, spearheaded by lawyer Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama.