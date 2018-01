A Look At The Legal Consequences Of Swatting After Police Shoot Innocent Man NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Neal Katyal, professor of law at Georgetown University, and former acting solicitor general of the U.S., about the legal issues surrounding the swatting case which resulted in an innocent man being shot to death in Wichita, Kan., in response to a fake 911 call that came from the Los Angeles area.