Weekly Wrap: "Resolve To Unplug." NPR's All Things Considered and Embedded host Kelly McEvers (@kellymcevers) and Codeswitch reporter Karen Grigsby Bates (@karenbates), join Sam to talk about the rift between President Trump and Steve Bannon and a look on what's ahead for immigration in 2018. All that plus a call to a listener in Virginia Beach and the best things that happened to our listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.