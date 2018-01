Skeptics Question Philip Morris Pledge To Give Up Cigarettes Phillip Morris publicized its New Year's resolution to try to give up cigarettes, at least in the U.K. Critics say the firm used the opportunity to market its e-cigarettes as a healthier alternative.

Skeptics Question Philip Morris Pledge To Give Up Cigarettes Business Skeptics Question Philip Morris Pledge To Give Up Cigarettes Skeptics Question Philip Morris Pledge To Give Up Cigarettes Audio will be available later today. Phillip Morris publicized its New Year's resolution to try to give up cigarettes, at least in the U.K. Critics say the firm used the opportunity to market its e-cigarettes as a healthier alternative. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor