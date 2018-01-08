Framebridge: Susan Tynan

Accessibility links
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Susan Tynan's experience in the ephemeral e-market of LivingSocial made her want to start a business that she could touch and feel. She got her idea after experiencing sticker shock at her local framing store: she was charged $1600 to frame four cheap posters and figured there had to be a better way. So she created a mail-order framing company that offers fewer designs at much lower prices. Framebridge is now three years old and still feeling growing pains, but is slowly reshaping the rules of a rigid industry. PLUS for our postscript "How You Built That," how Alexander Van Dewark created a portable mat that helps people mix cement without a wheelbarrow or a paddle.

Susan Tynan, founder of Framebridge

Marcus Maritt for NPR

Susan Tynan, founder of Framebridge

Marcus Maritt for NPR