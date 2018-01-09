'Bachelor' Producer Elan Gale Thinks 'You're Not That Great' "You're Not That Great" is a self-up send-up by Gale, Executive Producer of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. He talks to Sam about the book, The Bachelor, Christian rock, embracing negative emotions, and his struggle with addiction. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.