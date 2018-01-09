Tell Us Your Story About Online Dating And Discrimination

In 2014, Christian Rudder, the co-founder of the dating site OkCupid, authored a blog post about racial bias in online dating. He found that on most dating sites, a negative racial bias affected two groups of people more than others: black women and Asian men.

NPR's Ashley Brown recently spoke with dating app users about whether those numbers reflected their realities. Now we'd like to hear from you. Did the stories in this piece speak to or diverge from your reality? Do you have an experience with online dating you'd like to share?

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.