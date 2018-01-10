Florida Officials Struggling To Find Affordable Housing For Locals Months After Hurricane Irma
With trailer parks destroyed and hundreds of homes ruined by Hurricane Irma, rents have skyrocketed and housing has become unaffordable for many in the Florida Keys. Local officials are scrambling to find ways to provide low-cost rentals affordable for waitresses, fishing guides and others vital to the area's tourist economy.