Arizona Set To Have A More Dynamic U.S. Senate Race Than In Years Past The fight for Arizona's open 2018 Senate seat has just gotten messier with controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio announcing his intention to run. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Laurie Roberts, columnist for The Arizona Republic, about the competitive midterm race.

