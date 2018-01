Search Continues In California For Missing People After Mudslides NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Capt. Sara Rathbun of the Los Angeles County Fire Department's search and rescue team about the mudslides in Santa Barbara, Calif. The mudslides have killed at least 17 people.

