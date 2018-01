Missouri Gov. Dealing With A Sex And Blackmail Scandal During First Term Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has confirmed that he had an extramarital affair before he was elected in 2016 — but he denies allegations that he used a photo to threaten to blackmail the woman he was sleeping with.

