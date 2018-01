Federal Judge Orders All Parties In Flint Water Case Into Mediation In Flint Michigan, hundreds of people have filed lawsuits over that city's lead water crisis. Most of the lawsuits have been consolidated into one massive case. On Thursday, a federal district judge in Ann Arbor ordered all the parties into mediation.

