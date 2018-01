Kremlin Exploring 'Crypto-rouble' As Way To Evade U.S. Sanctions NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Financial Times reporter, Max Seddon, about his reporting on Russia's developing idea of a "crypto-rouble." The "crypto-rouble" would work similarly to a Bitcoin, except transactions would not be anonymous under an authoritarian government. The Kremlin hopes the currency can help evade U.S. sanctions.