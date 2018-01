NY Prisons Are Limiting What Types Of Care Packages Inmates Can Receive NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with Taylor Eldridge, investigative reporter for The Marshall Project, about New York prisons limiting care packages for prisoners. The prisons system implemented a change that only care packages sent through private companies will be allowed.

