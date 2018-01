Wal-Mart Says It Will Boost Wages, Give Bonuses With New Savings From Tax Law Wal-Mart plans to share part of its savings under the new tax law with its employees. The giant retailer announced today it is boosting its starting wage to $11 an hour and handing out bonuses to most of its employees.

Wal-Mart Says It Will Boost Wages, Give Bonuses With New Savings From Tax Law Business Wal-Mart Says It Will Boost Wages, Give Bonuses With New Savings From Tax Law Wal-Mart Says It Will Boost Wages, Give Bonuses With New Savings From Tax Law Audio will be available later today. Wal-Mart plans to share part of its savings under the new tax law with its employees. The giant retailer announced today it is boosting its starting wage to $11 an hour and handing out bonuses to most of its employees. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor