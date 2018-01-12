Accessibility links

CHART: Tracking Retirements From Congress A record number of Republicans are leaving the House this year, historically a sign of trouble in midterm elections. See where the GOP and Democrats are defending open seats in 2018.
A record number of Republicans are retiring from the House this year.
The number of House Republicans declining to run for re-election has hit a record level in 2018, as 32 GOP members have said they are leaving: 19 are retiring from public office, while 13 are seeking another position.

House Democrats are facing 15 retirements, including three seats they will have to defend in districts President Trump carried in 2018.

Just three members of the Senate have announced their retirements, all Republicans.

See who is retiring and how the political winds blow in their districts below:

