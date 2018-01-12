CHART: Tracking Retirements From Congress

Enlarge this image Mark Wilson/Getty Images Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The number of House Republicans declining to run for re-election has hit a record level in 2018, as 32 GOP members have said they are leaving: 19 are retiring from public office, while 13 are seeking another position.

House Democrats are facing 15 retirements, including three seats they will have to defend in districts President Trump carried in 2018.

Just three members of the Senate have announced their retirements, all Republicans.

See who is retiring and how the political winds blow in their districts below:

