Give Us Your Moments Of Love; We'll Give You A Poem

Yaorusheng/Getty Images

Love can be hard to put into words. Poets have been trying for millennia.

For Valentine's Day, Morning Edition is offering a love poem request line. Tell us about a moment in your life regarding love or relationships, and NPR's Rachel Martin and author Kwame Alexander will find you a poem that captures that feeling.

Maybe it's that moment when you fell in love later in life than you expected. Maybe it's the moment in the midst of the chaos of raising a family when you lock eyes with your spouse and understand the spark is still there. Maybe it's the moment you finally realized you could move on after losing a loved one.

Share your moment with us, and we'll share the poems we find for you on air and on NPR.org on Valentine's Day.