Weekly Wrap: "Forests And Trees." Washington Post reporter Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) and New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers (@katierogers) join Sam to talk about the week that was: the President's vulgar language, a 200-page report on Russia's hacking of the 2016 election, and how the Trump administration might change US policy on nuclear weapons, plus a call to a listener from El Salvador about her temporary protected status and the best things that happened to our listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.