Trump's Budget Proposal Inducing Anxiety For Idaho's Timber Industry President Trump kicked off the new year by renewing promises to be a champion for rural America. But his budget proposal to cut rural economic development grants and loans and other programs is causing anxiety in at least one remote corner of Idaho's timber country that's been struggling to diversify its economy.

