Why NPR Decided To Spell Out And Say Vulgar Word Used By President Trump NPR has decided to spell out and say on air the vulgar word President Trump reportedly used during a meeting on Thursday with lawmakers. Mark Memmott, NPR's standards and practices editor explains why the organization initially did not use the word, and why we are using it now.

NPR has decided to spell out and say on air the vulgar word President Trump reportedly used during a meeting on Thursday with lawmakers. Mark Memmott, NPR's standards and practices editor explains why the organization initially did not use the word, and why we are using it now.