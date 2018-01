Wal-Mart Closes 63 Sam's Club Stores, Leaving 11,000 Employees Without Work Without notice 63 Sam's Club stores closed Thursday, leaving up to 11,000 employees without work. Sam's Club is owned by Wal-Mart, which announced yesterday a raise in employee wages. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Business Insider reporter Hayley Peterson, who broke the Sam's Club closure story yesterday.