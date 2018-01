How A Whale Saved A Marine Biologist From A Shark Marine biologist Nan Hauser released video this week, recorded last fall, that shows a whale nudging her. She tell NPR's Ari Shapiro that she thinks the whale was trying to protect her from a nearby shark.

