Not My Job: We Quiz 'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson On 'Storage Wars'

Enlarge this image Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Like most people, Rian Johnson was a huge Star Wars fan as a kid. Unlike most people, he grew up to make a Star Wars movie — he wrote and directed The Last Jedi.

The man behind the latest Star Wars feature film plays a game called Storage Wars — about the reality show where people guess what's in repossessed storage lockers before they're auctioned off.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.