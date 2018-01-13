Accessibility links

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson On 'Storage Wars' The man behind The Last Jedi answers three questions about the reality show where people guess the contents of repossessed storage lockers.
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson On 'Storage Wars'

Listen · 10:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/577669636/577860565" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: We Quiz 'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson On 'Storage Wars'

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson On 'Storage Wars'

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson On 'Storage Wars'

Listen · 10:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/577669636/577860565" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Rian Johnson appears at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in late 2017.
Enlarge this image
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Rian Johnson appears at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in late 2017.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Like most people, Rian Johnson was a huge Star Wars fan as a kid. Unlike most people, he grew up to make a Star Wars movie — he wrote and directed The Last Jedi.

The man behind the latest Star Wars feature film plays a game called Storage Wars — about the reality show where people guess what's in repossessed storage lockers before they're auctioned off.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

Rollicking 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Finds Nuance In The Force

Monkey See

Rollicking 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Finds Nuance In The Force

For 'Last Jedi' Director, The Journey To 'Star Wars' Began With Action Figures

Movie Interviews

For 'Last Jedi' Director, The Journey To 'Star Wars' Began With Action Figures

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!