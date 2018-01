New Picture Book Illustrates How 'Love' Is Always Around If you're lucky, you know what love is before you can even say the word. When you're a little kid love is a piece of toast, the color of a sunset, music from the radio. That's the message of a new picture book called, Love. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with author Matt de la Pena and illustrator Loren Long.

New Picture Book Illustrates How 'Love' Is Always Around Books New Picture Book Illustrates How 'Love' Is Always Around New Picture Book Illustrates How 'Love' Is Always Around Audio will be available later today. If you're lucky, you know what love is before you can even say the word. When you're a little kid love is a piece of toast, the color of a sunset, music from the radio. That's the message of a new picture book called, Love. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with author Matt de la Pena and illustrator Loren Long. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor