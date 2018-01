Why Three Towns Are Fighting To Be The 'Ice Box Of The Nation' January is one of the coldest months out West. Three towns in Minnesota, Colorado and Wyoming have historically claimed the title of "Ice Box of the Nation." But, there can only be one. International Falls, Minn., did legally secure the title in 2008, but the other two towns still unofficially claim it.

January is one of the coldest months out West. Three towns in Minnesota, Colorado and Wyoming have historically claimed the title of "Ice Box of the Nation." But, there can only be one. International Falls, Minn., did legally secure the title in 2008, but the other two towns still unofficially claim it.