For Once, The Minnesota Vikings Could Be A Team Of Destiny The NFL team that could never catch a playoff break finally got one. In their NFC Divisional Round matchup, the Minnesota Vikings pulled off a miracle win against the New Orleans Saints. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Ben Goessling, who covers the team for the Star Tribune.

